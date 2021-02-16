Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Phoenix

Current Records: Brooklyn 17-12; Phoenix 17-9

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are 2-8 against the Brooklyn Nets since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Phoenix will take on Brooklyn at 10:30 p.m. ET at home. The Suns are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Phoenix and the Orlando Magic on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Phoenix wrapped it up with a 109-90 win at home. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 27 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Nets had enough points to win and then some against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, taking their matchup 136-125. Point guard Kyrie Irving continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 9-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 40 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Suns are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Phoenix up to 17-9 and Brooklyn to 17-12. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Phoenix enters the contest with only 107.2 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But Brooklyn comes into the contest boasting the most points per game in the league at 121.4. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brooklyn have won eight out of their last ten games against Phoenix.