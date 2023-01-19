Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Phoenix

Current Records: Brooklyn 27-16; Phoenix 21-24

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Footprint Center after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Phoenix's and the Memphis Grizzlies' game on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Suns were thoroughly outmatched 68-41 in the second half. Phoenix found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 136-106 punch to the gut against the Grizzlies. Phoenix was down 107-88 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Mikal Bridges put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 51-51 at halftime, but Brooklyn was not quite the San Antonio Spurs' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. Brooklyn fell to the Spurs 106-98. The top scorer for the Nets was small forward T.J. Warren (19 points).

The Suns are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 122-121. In other words, don't count Brooklyn out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Brooklyn have won ten out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.