Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Phoenix
Current Records: Brooklyn 27-16; Phoenix 21-24
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Footprint Center after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Phoenix's and the Memphis Grizzlies' game on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Suns were thoroughly outmatched 68-41 in the second half. Phoenix found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 136-106 punch to the gut against the Grizzlies. Phoenix was down 107-88 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Mikal Bridges put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 51-51 at halftime, but Brooklyn was not quite the San Antonio Spurs' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. Brooklyn fell to the Spurs 106-98. The top scorer for the Nets was small forward T.J. Warren (19 points).
The Suns are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 122-121. In other words, don't count Brooklyn out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Brooklyn have won ten out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.
- Feb 01, 2022 - Phoenix 121 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Nov 27, 2021 - Phoenix 113 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Apr 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Phoenix 119
- Feb 16, 2021 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Phoenix 124
- Feb 03, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Phoenix 97
- Nov 10, 2019 - Phoenix 138 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Dec 23, 2018 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 06, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Phoenix 82
- Nov 06, 2017 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Phoenix 92
- Oct 31, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Mar 23, 2017 - Brooklyn 126 vs. Phoenix 98
- Nov 12, 2016 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Phoenix 104
- Feb 25, 2016 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 01, 2015 - Brooklyn 94 vs. Phoenix 91