Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Phoenix
Current Records: Brooklyn 17-12; Phoenix 17-9
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are 2-8 against the Brooklyn Nets since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Phoenix will look to defend their home court against Brooklyn at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Suns are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic at home on Sunday as they won 109-90. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 27 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn strolled past the Sacramento Kings with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 136-125. Point guard Kyrie Irving continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 9-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 40 points.
The Suns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought Phoenix up to 17-9 and the Nets to 17-12. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Phoenix comes into the contest boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 107.2. But Brooklyn enters the game with 121.4 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Brooklyn have won eight out of their last ten games against Phoenix.
- Feb 03, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Phoenix 97
- Nov 10, 2019 - Phoenix 138 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Dec 23, 2018 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 06, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Phoenix 82
- Nov 06, 2017 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Phoenix 92
- Oct 31, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Mar 23, 2017 - Brooklyn 126 vs. Phoenix 98
- Nov 12, 2016 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Phoenix 104
- Feb 25, 2016 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 01, 2015 - Brooklyn 94 vs. Phoenix 91
Injury Report for PhoenixNo Injury Information
Injury Report for Brooklyn
- Kevin Durant: Out (Hamstring)
- Iman Shumpert: Out (Hamstring)
- Kyrie Irving: Out (Back)
- Nicolas Claxton: Out (Knee)
- Spencer Dinwiddie: Out for the Season (Knee)