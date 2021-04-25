Two of the NBA's heavyweights square off in what could be a potential NBA Finals matchup when the Phoenix Suns visit the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. The Nets (40-20) have a one-game edge over Philadelphia for the best record in the Eastern Conference and are hoping to have Kevin Durant (thigh) back for the showdown vs. the Suns (42-17), who are second to Utah for the top record in the Western Conference. Brooklyn won the first matchup between the teams in February, rallying from 24 points down for a 128-124 victory despite playing without Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Suns vs. Nets spread: Nets -1.5

Suns vs. Nets over-under: 232 points

Suns vs. Nets: Nets -120, Suns +100

PHX: The Suns have the NBA's best road record at 19-8

BKN: The Nets are 5-1 in the last six vs. Phoenix

Why the Suns can cover



Phoenix started its grueling road trip in impressive fashion by knocking off Milwaukee and Philadelphia -- two of the best teams in the East -- before stumbling at Boston on Thursday in the second of a back-to-back. Point guard Chris Paul failed to score in double figures in three of four games entering the road trip but he has been sensational over the past three contests. He is averaging 24.0 points and 9.7 assists while hitting 10-of-19 3-pointers.

Guard Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring at 25.1 points per game, but he is averaging 18.0 points over the last six contests while hitting 5-of-28 3-point attempts. Phoenix struggled mightily from long range in Thursday's 99-86 setback in Boston, going only 6-of-35 from behind the arc, but the Suns hit a combined 32 3-pointers against the Bucks and 76ers. Forward Mikal Bridges is having a strong road trip, averaging 18.0 points per game.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has the top record in the East despite playing only seven games with Durant, Irving and James Harden. Durant missed 23 games with a hamstring injury before coming off the bench on April 7 and hitting all five shots from the field. He proceeded to average 26.0 points in his next three despite playing 30 minutes only once, but he suffered a thigh contusion last Sunday that sidelined him the last three games.

Irving, who is averaging 27.1 points and shooting 50.6 percent from the floor, was 4-of-19 against Boston but nearly had a triple-double with 15 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to go along with four steals in the 109-104 victory. He scored a combined 60 points in the previous two contests and is averaging 8.5 assists and 2.5 steals over the last six games. Brooklyn is 24-7 overall and 11-1 in its last 12 at Barclays Center.

How to make Nets vs. Suns picks

