The Phoenix Suns will face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is 13-10 overall and 6-6 at home, while Brooklyn is 12-10 overall and 4-5 on the road. This will be the first meeting between these two squads since the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix, but Durant will not be in the lineup on Wednesday because of an ankle injury.

These two franchises have split their last 10 meeting both straight up and against the spread, but the Nets are 16-5 against the number overall this season, while the Suns are only 10-12. However, Phoenix is favored by 2 points in the latest Suns vs. Nets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 227 points.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 97-51 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $4,000.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Nets spread: Suns -2

Suns vs. Nets over/under: 227 points

Suns vs. Nets money line: Suns: -130, Nets: +110

What you need to know about the Suns

On Tuesday, Phoenix had just enough and edged the Golden State Warriors out 119-116. The Suns got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Devin Booker out in front who scored 32 points to go along with seven assists. Jusuf Nurkic was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Bradley Beal had 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting in just under 28 minutes of action. It was Beal's first game since Nov. 12 because of a back injury that has been bothering him all season. He could be significantly minutes restricted or held out the lineup altogether with Phoenix playing the second game of a back-to-back.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Monday hardly resembled the 101-96 effort from their previous meeting. Brooklyn fell 131-118 to Sacramento. The Nets' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak, but Mikal Bridges had 22 points in the loss while Cameron Thomas scored 20 points.

Brooklyn is eighth in the NBA in both scoring (117.0) and offensive rating (118.3) entering Wednesday's action. That offensive efficiency has been rooted in exceptional 3-point shooting, with the Nets shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc as a team. That ranks second in the NBA and they also rank fourth in made 3-pointers per game (14.8). Ben Simmons (back) remains out for Brooklyn, as does Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring).

How to make Suns vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over.

Who wins Nets vs. Suns?