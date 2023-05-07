The Phoenix Suns hung on to pick up the first victory of their Western Conference semifinal series against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets on Friday, thanks to a monumental effort from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The two superstars combined for 86 of the team's 121 points and 17 of Phoenix's 24 assists.

They'll look to even the series against Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets on Sunday in Phoenix. The Suns were the first to make major adjustments, opting for more shooting and a faster pace, so the ball is in Denver's court as to whether they want to make an adjustment of their own or stick with what worked so well the first two games.

Below is the viewing information, odds and key storylines for each team entering Game 4.

(1) Denver Nuggets at (4) Phoenix Suns

Date: Sunday, May 7 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 7 | : 8 p.m. ET Location: Footprint Center -- Phoenix

Footprint Center -- Phoenix TV channel: TNT | Live stream : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Suns -2.5; O/U 227 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Nuggets: Jokic is an absolute monster, putting up 30 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists in the Game 3 loss as the Suns opted mostly to avoid double-teaming the two-time MVP. The question is which of his teammates will come with him, as Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -- who were excellent in the first two games of the series -- combined to shoot 4-of-17 from the field in their first road game of the series on Friday. Murray wound up with 32 points, but went just 1-for-8 in the fourth quarter and took some ill-advised shots.

Defensively, Denver has to decide how to adjust to Booker, who absolutely torched them in Game 3. The easy answer is to trap or double-team, but then you leave Durant with a 4-on-3 situation, where he's likely to make the right decision for himself or a teammate.

Suns: Aside from the brilliance of Booker and Durant, the Suns won Game 3 thanks to Monty Williams' decision to put more shooting on the floor. Josh Okogie and Torrey Craig were largely shelved in favor of Terrence Ross, Landry Shamet and TJ Warren, who are much more capable of putting the ball in the basket. Williams also elected to go with Jock Landale as his backup center, giving Bismack Biyombo a DNP, and Landale performed so well that he was re-inserted for the final five minutes of the game as Deandre Ayton was benched.

How Ayton will respond, and how long Williams will stick with him if he continues to struggle, is another key storyline to watch in Game 4. With Chris Paul out, Cam Payne did a great job pushing pace, helping lead to 23 Suns fast-break points on Friday. Look for him to do the same thing in Game 4, with Paul expected to remain sidelined with a groin injury.

Prediction

The Nuggets are the better team, but there just aren't many answers if Booker is going to play this way. And while KD has put up some huge point totals, he hasn't had a tremendous shooting night thus far this series, so he could be due. Williams at least somewhat figured out his rotation, and the fourth-quarter benching in Game 3 could light a fire under Ayton. Not confident, but let's go with Phoenix to cover. The Pick: Suns -2.5