Who's Playing

Denver @ Phoenix

Current Records: Denver 8-7; Phoenix 8-6

What to Know

Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Saturday.

The Denver Nuggets are hoping for another victory. They won 130-126 over the Phoenix Suns in overtime. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 68-54 deficit. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 31 points, ten boards, and eight assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Denver's victory lifted them to 8-7 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if Phoenix bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 16 out of their last 21 games against Phoenix.