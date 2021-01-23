Who's Playing
Denver @ Phoenix
Current Records: Denver 8-7; Phoenix 8-6
What to Know
Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Saturday.
The Denver Nuggets are hoping for another victory. They won 130-126 over the Phoenix Suns in overtime. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 68-54 deficit. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 31 points, ten boards, and eight assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Denver's victory lifted them to 8-7 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if Phoenix bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won 16 out of their last 21 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 22, 2021 - Denver 130 vs. Phoenix 126
- Jan 01, 2021 - Phoenix 106 vs. Denver 103
- Feb 08, 2020 - Denver 117 vs. Phoenix 108
- Dec 23, 2019 - Denver 113 vs. Phoenix 111
- Nov 24, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 104
- Oct 25, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 25, 2019 - Denver 132 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Phoenix 102 vs. Denver 93
- Dec 29, 2018 - Denver 122 vs. Phoenix 118
- Oct 20, 2018 - Denver 119 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 10, 2018 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 113
- Jan 19, 2018 - Phoenix 108 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 03, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 28, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 26, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Nov 27, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 16, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 10, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 23, 2015 - Denver 104 vs. Phoenix 96
- Nov 20, 2015 - Phoenix 114 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 14, 2015 - Phoenix 105 vs. Denver 81