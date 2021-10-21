Through 3 Quarters

Down seven at the end of last quarter, the Denver Nuggets have now snagged the lead. It's anybody's game after three quarters, but the Nuggets are ahead of the Phoenix Suns 85-82.

Denver has been relying on Michael Porter Jr., who has 15 points and five assists in addition to five boards, and Nikola Jokic, who has posted a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. Phoenix hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 13 points or fewer.

Who's Playing

Denver @ Phoenix

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets haven't won a matchup against the Phoenix Suns since January 23rd, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. They will face off at 10 p.m. ET October 20th at Footprint Center to kick off their 2021 seasons. Denver is coming off of a 47-25 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Phoenix in a four-game sweep. Likewise, the Suns enjoyed a 51-21 record last season and almost won it all, losing 105-98 to the Milwaukee Bucks in game six of the NBA Finals.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Denver was fourth best in field goal percentage, finishing the 2020-2021 season at 48.50%. But Phoenix was even better: they ranked second in the league in field goal percentage, closing the year with 49% overall. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

Since the experts predict a loss, Denver will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for Phoenix

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Denver