Who's Playing

Denver @ Phoenix

Regular Season Records: Denver 0-1; Phoenix 1-0

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 9:30 p.m. ET June 9 at Phoenix Suns Arena. The Suns should still be feeling good after a win, while Denver will be looking to regain their footing.

Phoenix is hoping for another victory. They took down Denver 122-105 on Monday. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 23 points and five assists along with five rebounds, and point guard Chris Paul, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 dimes in addition to six boards.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Suns rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49% on the season. The Nuggets are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the fourth highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.50%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $170.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 17 out of their last 23 games against Phoenix.