It's win or go home for the Denver Nuggets, as Nikola Jokic's 32-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist performance wasn't enough to carry them to a win. The Phoenix Suns haven't been slowed at all on offense over the course of the series, and despite Denver's best efforts, the Suns are just simply the better, deeper -- and healthier -- team in this series. While anything can happen in the playoffs and the Nuggets are no stranger to overcoming deficits, doing so without Jamal Murray seems incredibly difficult.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 4 between the Suns and Nuggets.

(2) Phoenix Suns vs. (3) Denver Nuggets

Date: Sunday, June 13 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 13 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

Odds: DEN: +130 | PHO -150 | O/U: 222 (William Hill Sportsbook)

Suns: Phoenix once again showed no signs of weakness against a porous Denver defense, as all five starters scored in double figures. Including a 27-point vintage performance from Chris Paul who clearly hasn't been hindered by that shoulder injury that plagued him in the first round. The key for the Suns now is maintaining that edge and same level of energy going into Game 4. This is a young team with no playoff experience prior to this year, and the worst thing that could happen is for them to let their guard down and allow the Nuggets to get comfortable in Game 4.

Nuggets: There isn't much more Denver can ask of Jokic, and as the minutes dwindled down in the Game 3 loss, you could see the look of disappointment on his face after putting up such an impressive stat line. The bottom line is the Nuggets are without their second-best player against a team that seems to have an endless number of weapons at their disposal, and a top-notch defense to keep the Nuggets in check. Denver came out with better energy in Game 3, but the Nuggets just couldn't slow down the Suns' starters throughout the game. That will have to change in order to extend this series.

Prediction

It's unfortunate that the Nuggets aren't healthy, because this had the potential to be a great series. But give credit to the Suns, they've taken care of business throughout the second round and look like the most dangerous team in the playoffs outside of the Brooklyn Nets. If the Suns win in Game 4, it will be the first time this team has gotten to the Western Conference finals since 2006. Pick: Suns -3