The Phoenix Suns (29-33) travel to take on the Denver Nuggets (40-22) on Friday evening. The Suns have been struggling but managed to pull off a 23-point comeback in their last game, rallying to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-117 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have won two of their last three games. Denver outlasted the Sacramento Kings 116-110 in its last outing. Aaron Gordon (ankle) and Nikola Jokic (ankle) are questionable for the Nuggets. Bradley Beal (calf) is listed as questionable by Phoenix.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the final contest between these teams this season, and Nuggets beat the Suns, 122-105, on Feb. 8. The Nuggets are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Suns vs. Nuggets odds from SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 237.5. Before locking in any Suns vs. Nuggets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Suns vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Nuggets:

Suns vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -7.5

Suns vs. Nuggets over/under: 237.5 points

Suns vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -313, Phoenix +251

PHX: Suns are 22-39-1 against the spread this season

DEN: Nuggets are 31-30-1 against the spread this season

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant has an excellent offensive skillset, making him difficult to defend. Durant is fifth in the NBA in points (26.9) with six rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The Texas product knocks down 39.8% of his 3-point attempts. In the win over the Clippers, Durant racked up 34 points, seven rebounds and four assists. This was his 17th game with at least 30 points.

Guard Devin Booker can score and create as a passer with no problem. The four-time All-Star ranks ninth in the league in points (25.9) and 10th in assists (6.9). He's totaled at least 29 points and eight assists in four of the last seven outings. On Feb. 27 against the Pelicans, Booker finished with 36 points, seven rebounds and nine dimes.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Guard Jamal Murray continues to be a smooth shooter and reliable playmaker. Murray averages 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He's dropped at least 24 points in three straight games. In Sunday's loss to the Celtics, Murray notched 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. has a good touch from the outside as a shooter. Porter Jr. logs 18.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and shoots 40.5% from beyond the arc. He's finished with a double-double in three of the last five games. In his last contest, Porter Jr. totaled 13 points and 12 boards.

SportsLine's model has simulated Suns vs. Nuggets and is leaning Over the total, projecting 239 combined points.

