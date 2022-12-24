The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets match up in a Western Conference bout that wraps up the Christmas Day NBA schedule. The Suns are 19-14 overall but are on a two-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Denver is 20-11 overall and has won three games in a row. The Nuggets are eighth in the NBA in scoring (115.6), while the Suns sit in 10th (115.2). This is the first matchup of the season between these teams. Devin Booker (groin) is day-to-day for Phoenix.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at the Ball Arena in Denver. Denver is the 4.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 230.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -4.5

Suns vs. Nuggets over/under: 230.5 points

Suns vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -195, Phoenix +162

PHO: Suns are 4-1 ATS in their last five Sunday games

DEN: Under is 4-0 in Nuggets' last four overall

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Mikal Bridges is a two-way threat for the Suns. Bridges has elite length and athleticism that allows him to be an outstanding defender. The Villanova product owns a polished jumper from the perimeter, shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Bridges averages 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. On Dec. 15, he dropped 27 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Guard Chris Paul is still an exceptional floor general. Paul is very creative as a distributor and is an accurate passer. The 12-time All-Star plays with great anticipation and has a knack for steals. He's putting up 12 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Paul has recorded a double-double in two of his last five outings.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Guard Jamal Murray is a floor-spacing scoring threat in the backcourt. Murray owns a reliable jumper with the ability to catch fire from downtown. The Kentucky product can also make acrobatic finishes around the rim. He puts up 17.8 points, 5.7 assists, and shoots 34% from beyond the arc. In his previous matchup, Murray racked up 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Forward Bruce Brown does a lot of the dirty work when he's on the court. Brown plays great defense and owns the ability to guard multiple positions. The Miami product rebounds very well for a guard and finishes strong in the paint. Brown averages 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. On Dec. 20, he logged 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks.

