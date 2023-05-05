The series shifts to Footprint Center as the Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals on Friday night. The Nuggets defended their home court and own a 2-0 lead in this best of seven series in the 2023 NBA playoffs. On May 1, Denver beat the Suns 97-87. Point guard Chris Paul (groin) will be sidelined for Phoenix.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix as the 4.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Suns odds, while the over/under is 224. Before making any Suns vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Nuggets vs. Suns: Phoenix -4.5

Nuggets vs. Suns over/under: 224 points

Nuggets vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -190, Denver +158

PHX: Over is 4-0-1 in Suns last five home games

DEN: Nuggets are 8-1 ATS in their last nine Friday games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is a highly-effective big man in the frontcourt. Jokic owns superb court vision and great playmaking skills. The five-time All-Star has a great floater and is a tough finisher in the paint. Jokic leads the team in points (27.7), rebounds (13.9) and assists (7.9) during the playoffs. In Game 2, he totaled 39 points, 16 boards and five assists.

Guard Jamal Murray is a fearless playmaker for the Nuggets. Murray has solid shooting range and will put the ball on the deck to attack the rim. The Kentucky product is second on the team in both points (25.7) and assists (7). On April 29, Murray finished with 34 points, nine assists, and went 6 of 10 from downtown.

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Devin Booker can be a dominant offensive weapon. Booker is an outstanding shot-maker, especially in the mid-range area. The three-time All-Star will have more of a playmaking role with Paul (groin) out. Booker leads the team in points (35.4) and steals (2) with 6.6 assists per game in the postseason. In his previous contest, he amassed 35 points and six assists.

Deandre Ayton is an athletic center in the lane who offers terrific length and size. Ayton has a soft touch around the rim and is able to space the floor due to his smooth mid-range shot. The Arizona product is first on the squad in boards (10.1) and he averages 15.4 points per contest. He's recorded a double-double in four of his last six games. On April 25 versus the Clippers, Ayton tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds.

How to make Nuggets vs. Suns picks

