The Phoenix Suns are looking to even the series against the Denver Nuggets when they clash in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday night. Denver leads the series 2-1. On Friday night, the Suns defended their home court and beat the Nuggets 121-114. The home team has won all three games in this 2023 NBA playoff series thus far. Guard Chris Paul (groin) will be out for the Suns.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix as the 2.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Suns odds. The over/under for total points is set at 227. Before making any Suns vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Suns and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Suns vs. Nuggets:

Suns vs. Nuggets: Suns -2.5

Suns vs. Nuggets over/under: 227 points

Suns vs. Nuggets money line: Phoenix -135, Denver +115

PHO: The Suns are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 Sunday games

DEN: The Nuggets are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games following a straight-up loss

Suns vs. Nuggets picks:

Why the Nuggets can cover

Forward Nikola Jokic continues to be an impactful player. Jokic uses his great court vision as a facilitator and will find ways to get his teammates involved. He also owns a soft touch on his jumpers and in the lane. The two-time MVP is leading the team in points (28), rebounds (14.2) and assists (9) in the postseason. In his last game, he recorded a triple-double of 30 points, 17 boards and 17 assists.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. is an agile and athletic scoring threat in the frontcourt. Porter Jr. can score off the dribble or as a catch-and-shoot option. Additionally, the Missouri product finishes with force at the rim. Porter Jr. is third on the team in points (14.9) with 7.5 rebounds per game. On Friday, he racked up 21 points, 12 rebounds and made six 3-pointers.

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Devin Booker is an exceptional scoring threat. Booker has the ability to catch fire in a flash due to sharp shooting from the mid-range and downtown. The Kentucky product is averaging a team-high 36.9 points with 6.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game in the NBA playoffs. In the Game 3 victory, Booker amassed 47 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Forward Kevin Durant provides this team with another electric and efficient scorer. Durant can score from anywhere on the court and has the length to shoot right over defenders. The 13-time All-Star is averaging 29.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the postseason. In his last outing, Durant tallied 39 points, eight assists and knocked down 14 free throws.

