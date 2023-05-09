The series heads back to Ball Arena as the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday night in the 2023 NBA playoffs. This series is tied 2-2 after the Suns won both games at home. On Sunday night, Phoenix topped Denver 129-124. Guard Chris Paul (groin) is out for Phoenix.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as the 5.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Nuggets odds. The over/under for total points is set at 227.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Suns and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Suns vs. Nuggets:

Suns vs. Nuggets: Nuggets -5

Suns vs. Nuggets over/under: 227.5 points

Suns vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -225, Suns +185

PHO: Suns are 11-5 ATS in their last 16 Tuesday games

DEN: Nuggets are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games after allowing more than 125 points in their previous game

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic has been remarkably impactful in this series. Jokic has superb court vision as a playmaker and uses his length to consistently pile up rebounds. The five-time All-Star also has such a soft touch in the paint. Jokic leads the squad in points (30.8), rebounds (13.1) and assists (9.2). In Game 4, he supplied 53 points, four boards and 11 assists.

Forward Michael Porter Jr is a smooth three-level scorer in the frontcourt. Porter Jr. is battling in the paint to secure boards and will put the ball on the deck to attack the lane. The Missouri product is putting up 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest. He has recorded a double-double in two straight matchups. In Game 3, Porter Jr. logged 21 points, 12 rebounds and made six 3-pointers.

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Devin Booker continues to be nearly unstoppable. Booker has been extremely efficient and owns the offensive repertoire to score from all over the floor. The Kentucky product is averaging a team-high 36.8 points along with 7.4 assists per game. He's amassed 35-plus points in three straight outings. On Sunday, Booker totaled 36 points, 12 assists and shot 14-of-18 from the field.

Guard Landry Shamet is a scoring threat off the bench. Shamet provides this group with a calm shooter on the perimeter who moves very well without the ball. In Game 4, the Wichita State product dropped a playoff-high 19 points with five 3-pointers. Guard Terrence Ross also gave them solid minutes and effort in the second unit. Ross has a sound jumper and finished with eight points and two threes in his last outing.

How to make Nuggets vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 223 points.

