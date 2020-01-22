Suns vs. Pacers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Phoenix

Current Records: Indiana 28-16; Phoenix 18-25

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers are 7-1 against the Phoenix Suns since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Indiana's road trip will continue as they head to Talking Stick Resort Arena at 9 p.m. ET. They are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

PF Domantas Sabonis wasn't much of a difference maker for Indiana and finished with ten points on 5-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Phoenix needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 120-118 to the San Antonio Spurs. The losing side was boosted by SG Devin Booker, who had 37 points and five assists along with seven boards.

The Pacers are now 28-16 while Phoenix sits at 18-25. Indiana is 10-5 after losses this season, Phoenix 12-12.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 222

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Indiana have won seven out of their last eight games against Phoenix.