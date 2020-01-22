Suns vs. Pacers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Suns vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Phoenix
Current Records: Indiana 28-16; Phoenix 18-25
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers are 7-1 against the Phoenix Suns since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Indiana's road trip will continue as they head to Talking Stick Resort Arena at 9 p.m. ET. They are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
PF Domantas Sabonis wasn't much of a difference maker for Indiana and finished with ten points on 5-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Phoenix needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 120-118 to the San Antonio Spurs. The losing side was boosted by SG Devin Booker, who had 37 points and five assists along with seven boards.
The Pacers are now 28-16 while Phoenix sits at 18-25. Indiana is 10-5 after losses this season, Phoenix 12-12.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won seven out of their last eight games against Phoenix.
- Jan 15, 2019 - Indiana 131 vs. Phoenix 97
- Nov 27, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 24, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. Phoenix 101
- Jan 14, 2018 - Indiana 120 vs. Phoenix 97
- Dec 07, 2016 - Indiana 109 vs. Phoenix 94
- Nov 18, 2016 - Phoenix 116 vs. Indiana 96
- Jan 19, 2016 - Indiana 97 vs. Phoenix 94
- Jan 12, 2016 - Indiana 116 vs. Phoenix 97
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
James partners to give teens free bikes
James is in town to face the Knicks on Wednesday
-
How to watch: Zion makes NBA debut
Williamson will make his long-awaited debut after suffering a torn meniscus in October
-
NBA DFS advice, top Jan. 22 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Officer suspended for filming West video
The former NBA guard was involved in a fight earlier this week
-
NBA All-Star Weekend participant tracker
Here's the latest on each event during All-Star Weekend and who will be participating
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs odds for Zion's debut
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the debut of Zion Williamson 10,000 times.
-
Live updates: Celtics vs. Lakers
Boston bounced back from a three-game losing streak to dominate the Lakers on Monday night
-
Simmons leads Sixers past Nets
Simmons and Co. pull out the road win against the Nets