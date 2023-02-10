The Phoenix Suns (30-27) will try to put their trade deadline madness behind them when they visit the Indiana Pacers (25-31) on Friday night. Phoenix traded multiple players on Wednesday night, leaving them shorthanded in its 116-107 loss to Atlanta on Thursday. Indiana has lost six of its last seven games, including a 116-111 setback at Miami on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 230.5.

Pacers vs. Suns spread: Pacers -2.5

Pacers vs. Suns over/under: 230.5 points

Pacers vs. Suns money line: Indiana -140, Phoenix +118

Why the Pacers can cover

Phoenix is expected to be one of the top title contenders after acquiring star Kevin Durant earlier this week, but the Suns are going to need some time to round into form. Durant continues to be sidelined due to a knee injury, while Devin Booker (groin) and T.J. Warren (acquired) are both questionable. Shooting guard Landry Shamet (foot) and point guard Cameron Payne (foot) will remain sidelined on Friday.

The Suns were unable to overcome their lack of depth on Thursday, losing to Atlanta in a 116-107 final as 8-point underdogs. They are now playing for the third time in four games and are on the back end of a back-to-back, so this is going to be a tough spot to overcome. Indiana has covered the spread in eight of the last 12 meetings between these teams and has covered in five of its last six games against Pacific Division opponents.

Why the Suns can cover

Indiana hasn't been in great form as of late, losing six of its last seven games and 13 of its last 15 contests. The Pacers came up short against Miami on Wednesday, giving up 38 points to Bam Adebayo. They also lost to Phoenix in a 112-107 final several weeks ago, despite the Suns playing without star big man Deandre Ayton, who poured in 23 points on 10 of 15 shooting against Atlanta.

The Pacers have guard Tyrese Haliburton back from an injury, but he has scored under his season average in three straight games, including just an 11-point showing on Wednesday. Indiana is now six games below the .500 mark and two spots out of 10th place in the Eastern Conference after being firmly in the playoff picture heading into 2023. Phoenix is 9-3 in its last 12 games, covering the spread in eight of those wins.

