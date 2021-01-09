The Phoenix Suns will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 6-2 overall and 4-2 at home, while the Suns are 6-3 overall and 3-2 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Indiana is favored by three points in the latest Pacers vs. Suns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pacers vs. Suns spread: Pacers -3

Pacers vs. Suns over-under: 216 points

Pacers vs. Suns money line: Phoenix +140 Indiana 160



What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers beat the Houston Rockets 114-107 on Wednesday. Malcolm Brogdon had 35 points and seven assists. The 35 points marked a second new career high for Brogdon in three games. He made the go-ahead 3-point field goal with 2:22 remaining in the game. Brogdon's free throws with 29.9 seconds left locked up the victory. He has played 40-plus minutes in each of the past three games.

Indiana scored the final eight points of the game on Wednesday. Domantas Sabonis registered his eighth consecutive double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Justin Holiday scored 20 points. Myles Turner tied a career high with eight blocked shots. Indiana is looking to push its record to 7-2 or for just the fourth time in the team's NBA franchise history. The Pacers are second in the NBA in steals (9.9 per game) and third in forcing turnovers, at 17 per game.

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns fell to the Detroit Pistons in overtime on Friday, 110-105. Phoenix squandered a 23-point second quarter lead in the loss. The Suns allowed the Pistons to score the first nine points in overtime. Devin Booker missed on a jump shot that could have won the game for Phoenix in regulation. He finished with 23 points.

The Suns attempted 52 3-pointers, and made 17 on Friday. They also missed seven of 13 free throw attempts. Langston Galloway scored 17 points in just 12 minutes against his former team. Phoenix's 114-99 win vs. Indiana in the NBA bubble on August 6 snapped a six-game losing streak vs, the Pacers. DeAndre Ayton scored 23 points in that matchup. The Suns lead the all time series, 49-42.

How to make Suns vs. Pacers picks

