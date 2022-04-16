The No. 1 seeded Phoenix Suns represent a significant mismatch on paper for the No. 8 seeded New Orleans Pelicans. The Suns won 64 games. The Pelicans won 36. Phoenix reached the NBA Finals last season. New Orleans has never made it beyond the second round. As fun as this late-season Pelicans run has been, they aren't exactly suited to taking on the NBA's best team.

And yet they're still going to try. Phoenix and New Orleans will kick off their first-round bout on Sunday night. Here's everything you need to know about Game 1, including viewing information, storylines, and our prediction for the outcome.

(1) Phoenix Suns vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

When: Sunday, April 17 | 9 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

Odds: PHO -10.5 I O/U 226.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Suns: The Suns ran roughshod over the regular season. They won eight more games than any other team in the field and reached the NBA Finals last season. By rights, this team should be a heavy favorite to win the championship. That isn't the sort of treatment they've seemingly gotten. Yes, the books all have Phoenix ahead of the pack, but they aren't getting the respect that a juggernaut like them would typically warrant.

The circumstances of last season's postseason run probably explain that. The first three teams Phoenix faced were missing an All-Star. When they finally ran into a mostly healthy opponent, they lost. Sure enough, their first-round opponent this season is yet again missing a star. Zion Williamson hasn't played this season. There's nothing the Suns can do about that. They can only beat the teams in front of them.

But if they're going to make a statement to the league about just how good they really are, they can't just beat the Pelicans. They have to sweep them. Phoenix has been the NBA's best team all season. If the Pelicans keep it at all close, whispers about their luck a season ago are going to creep in.

Pelicans: Rarely is it fair to say that a team is just happy to be here, but the Pelicans started 1-12 and they're missing their best player. Championships are not a realistic expectation right now. That New Orleans is even still alive at this stage of the season is remarkable. They have nothing left to prove. This season has been a success.

But the goal for now is to carry the goodwill of this season into the future. A sweep isn't going to help matters on that front. Stealing a game or two? That's only going to help the vibes. In more practical terms, All-Star Brandon Ingram has never played in the postseason. Neither have any of the stellar Pelican rookies. There are veterans on this roster, but the core is young. If this team is going to go on a run next season, when Williamson is healthy, getting some experience now is going to be very helpful.

Prediction

Over the past two calendar months, dating back to Feb. 16, New Orleans has lost just one game by double digits with Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum in the lineup. This is a high-floor team considering their diverse scoring options and depth. Phoenix typically beats team late rather than blowing them out. They should win this game, but with the Suns battling off the rust of a week off, the Pelicans should at least be able to keep it close. The pick: Pelicans +10.5