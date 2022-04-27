After pulling out a 112-97 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 5, the Phoenix Suns look to close out the series in Game 6 on Thursday night, while the Pelicans will try to extend their season and force a seventh game. Game 6 will take place in New Orleans, and it's safe to say that the crowd in the Smoothie King Center will be boisterous.

The Suns were able to take the lead in the series despite the fact they've played the last three games without All-Star guard Devin Booker, who has been sidelined with a hamstring strain. Booker is progressing toward a return to game action, but there's still a chance that Phoenix will be without him again in Game 6. If the Suns are, they'll have to hope that Mikal Bridges can step up again. In Game 5, he had 31 points and five rebounds, and his production was a main reason that they were able to win.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 6 between Phoenix and New Orleans.

(1) Phoenix Suns vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

When: Thursday, April 28 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 28 | 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

TNT | TNT app Odds: NO +110; PHO -130; O/U 214 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Suns: Booker's status is the biggest single storyline for the Suns heading into Game 6. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Booker will initially be listed as out for the game, but he could potentially end up playing. His final status will likely depend on how he feels throughout the day leading up to the game, and how he responds to any on-court work he does pregame. The Suns have shown that they don't necessarily need him to win games in this series, but his presence would certainly provide them with a big boost. Keep an eye out as his final status for Game 6 will be announced sometime prior to tipoff on Thursday night.

Pelicans: The Pelicans need to do a better job of moving the ball in Game 6. In Game 5, they had only 14 assists as a team. Given that number, it's not especially surprising that New Orleans shot just 40 percent from the field and 20 percent from long range. For comparison's sake, the Suns had 28 assists and shot 50 percent from the floor and 37 percent from long range. For the Pelicans, some better ball movement will lead to better looks, and in turn more assists and higher shooting percentages.

Prediction

The Pelicans put up a valiant fight in this series, but the Suns should be able to take care of business and close it out in six games, regardless if Booker plays or not. The Suns have the best player in the series in Chris Paul, and his postseason experience could ultimately be the difference. He knows the importance of closing out a series when the opportunity presents itself, and he will lead the Suns to seize the moment. Pick: Suns - 2