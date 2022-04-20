Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Phoenix

Current Records: New Orleans 0-1; Phoenix 1-0

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will play host again and welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to Footprint Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Suns should still be riding high after a victory, while New Orleans will be looking to get back in the win column.

New Orleans is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. Phoenix enjoyed a cozy 110-99 win over New Orleans. Point guard Chris Paul was the offensive standout of the game for Phoenix, dropping a double-double on 30 points and ten dimes along with seven rebounds. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Paul has had at least ten assists. Paul's points were the most he has had all year.

The Suns are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Sacramento Kings April 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-109. In other words, don't count the Pelicans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $113.98

Odds

The Suns are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.

Apr 17, 2022 - Phoenix 110 vs. New Orleans 99

Mar 15, 2022 - Phoenix 131 vs. New Orleans 115

Feb 25, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. Phoenix 102

Jan 04, 2022 - Phoenix 123 vs. New Orleans 110

Nov 02, 2021 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 100

Feb 19, 2021 - Phoenix 132 vs. New Orleans 114

Feb 03, 2021 - New Orleans 123 vs. Phoenix 101

Dec 29, 2020 - Phoenix 111 vs. New Orleans 86

Dec 05, 2019 - Phoenix 139 vs. New Orleans 132

Nov 21, 2019 - New Orleans 124 vs. Phoenix 121

Apr 05, 2019 - Phoenix 133 vs. New Orleans 126

Mar 16, 2019 - Phoenix 138 vs. New Orleans 136

Mar 01, 2019 - New Orleans 130 vs. Phoenix 116

Nov 10, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Phoenix 99

Apr 06, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 103

Feb 26, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 116

Nov 24, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Phoenix 91

Feb 13, 2017 - New Orleans 110 vs. Phoenix 108

Feb 06, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Phoenix 106

Dec 11, 2016 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 119

Nov 04, 2016 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 111

Apr 09, 2016 - Phoenix 121 vs. New Orleans 100

Dec 18, 2015 - Phoenix 104 vs. New Orleans 88

Nov 25, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 114

Nov 22, 2015 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 116

Injury Report for Phoenix

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for New Orleans