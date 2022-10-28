Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Phoenix
Current Records: New Orleans 3-1; Phoenix 3-1
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Phoenix Suns will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Oct. 28 at Footprint Center. New Orleans isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Pelicans came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, sneaking past 113-111. New Orleans' small forward Trey Murphy III looked sharp as he had 22 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, everything went Phoenix's way against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday as they made off with a 134-105 win. The oddsmakers were on Phoenix's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Among those leading the charge for them was shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 34 points and seven assists. The game made it Booker's third in a row with at least 33 points.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 3-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans enters the contest with 122 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Suns rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.5 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Phoenix and New Orleans both have 15 wins in their last 30 games.
- Apr 28, 2022 - Phoenix 115 vs. New Orleans 109
- Apr 26, 2022 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 97
- Apr 24, 2022 - New Orleans 118 vs. Phoenix 103
- Apr 22, 2022 - Phoenix 114 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 19, 2022 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 114
- Apr 17, 2022 - Phoenix 110 vs. New Orleans 99
- Mar 15, 2022 - Phoenix 131 vs. New Orleans 115
- Feb 25, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. Phoenix 102
- Jan 04, 2022 - Phoenix 123 vs. New Orleans 110
- Nov 02, 2021 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 100
- Feb 19, 2021 - Phoenix 132 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 03, 2021 - New Orleans 123 vs. Phoenix 101
- Dec 29, 2020 - Phoenix 111 vs. New Orleans 86
- Dec 05, 2019 - Phoenix 139 vs. New Orleans 132
- Nov 21, 2019 - New Orleans 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Apr 05, 2019 - Phoenix 133 vs. New Orleans 126
- Mar 16, 2019 - Phoenix 138 vs. New Orleans 136
- Mar 01, 2019 - New Orleans 130 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 10, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Phoenix 99
- Apr 06, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 26, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 24, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 13, 2017 - New Orleans 110 vs. Phoenix 108
- Feb 06, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 11, 2016 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2016 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 09, 2016 - Phoenix 121 vs. New Orleans 100
- Dec 18, 2015 - Phoenix 104 vs. New Orleans 88
- Nov 25, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 22, 2015 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 116