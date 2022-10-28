Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Phoenix

Current Records: New Orleans 3-1; Phoenix 3-1

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Phoenix Suns will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Oct. 28 at Footprint Center. New Orleans isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Pelicans came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, sneaking past 113-111. New Orleans' small forward Trey Murphy III looked sharp as he had 22 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, everything went Phoenix's way against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday as they made off with a 134-105 win. The oddsmakers were on Phoenix's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Among those leading the charge for them was shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 34 points and seven assists. The game made it Booker's third in a row with at least 33 points.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 3-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans enters the contest with 122 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Suns rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.5 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix and New Orleans both have 15 wins in their last 30 games.