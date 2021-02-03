The Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans square off on Wednesday evening at the Smoothie King Center. The Suns won the first matchup between the two teams, toppling the Pelicans by a 25-point margin in late December. Phoenix is 11-8 on this season with a 7-4 road record. New Orleans is 7-12 overall and 4-5 in its home venue.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET in New Orleans. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Suns as 3.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5 in the latest Suns vs. Pelicans odds. Before you make any Pelicans vs. Suns picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 73-44 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Pelicans vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Pelicans spread: Suns -3.5

Suns vs. Pelicans over-under: 223.5 points

Suns vs. Pelicans money line: Suns -165, Pelicans +145

PHX: The Suns are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

NO: The Pelicans are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Suns can cover



Judging on the 2020-21 season, the Suns are the superior team in this matchup. Phoenix has out-scored opponents this season, riding a top-five defense and a solid offense that features multiple shot creators. Devin Booker is averaging 22.9 points per game this season, with Chris Paul adding 16.6 points and 8.7 assists per contest. Near the rim, former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton is a force, averaging a double-double with 14.2 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

From there, the Suns can take advantage of a Pelicans team that ranks near the bottom of the NBA in defense, giving up 112.6 points per 100 possessions to their opponents. The Pelicans also turn the ball over at a high frequency of 15.2 percent of their possessions, which should allow Phoenix to capitalize and fuel its transition attack offensively.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans has intriguing talent and the Pelicans have a few strengths to rely on against Phoenix. The Pelicans are a tremendous rebounding team on both ends, grabbing 29.7 percent of available rebounds offensively and 75.6 percent defensively, ranking in the top five of the NBA in both metrics. New Orleans is also elite near the rim, with a top-five free throw rate offensively and a top-five mark in points in the paint allowed at only 43.2 per game.

Phoenix struggles mightily on the offensive glass, ranking near the bottom of the league, and the Pelicans are a top-10 group in limiting second-chance points for their opponents. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram should provide scoring punch for New Orleans, with both averaging more than 23 points per game this season.

How to make Suns vs. Pelicans picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with with teams projected to combine for 220 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Suns vs. Pelicans spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.