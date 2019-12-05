Suns vs. Pelicans odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 5 predictions from advanced computer on 15-3 run

The Phoenix Suns will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 6-15 overall and 4-7 at home, while Phoenix is 9-11 overall and 4-4 on the road. New Orleans last won 124-121 at Phoenix on Nov. 21. They have lost six straight games since that victory. The Suns have lost four of six since that game, New Orleans is favored by three points in the latest Pelicans vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 235.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

New Orleans has to be aching after a bruising 118-97 defeat to Dallas on Tuesday. Lonzo Ball wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pelicans; he played for 30 minutes but picked up just six points on 2-for-12 shooting. A 33-16 Mavericks run during the second quarter proved to be a surge that the Pelicans could not overcome.

Brandon Ingram had 24 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals. He has scored 20-plus points in 11 consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Phoenix fell to Orlando on Wednesday,128-114. The Suns got a solid performance out of Frank Kaminsky, who had 23 points along with five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

The Suns led 37-31 after one quarter, then trailed 65-58 at halftime before being outscored 38-28 in the third quarter.

The Pelicans are fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Pelicans, the Suns come into the contest boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 24.2.

