Suns vs. Pelicans odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 21 predictions from proven model on 9-4 run

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns will host Jrue Holiday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. After one of the hottest starts in the NBA, the Suns sit at 7-6. Both teams have been bitten by the injury bug and have had to rely on their youngsters to step up over the past week. The Pelicans got Brandon Ingram back for their last game, but still have a litany of other injured players. Derrick Favors (back) and Josh Hart (knee) have already been ruled out, while Lonzo Ball (hip) and Jahlil Okafor (ankle) are questionable. For the Suns, Aron Baynes (hip) is listed out, while Ricky Rubio (back) is doubtful. Frank Kaminsky (hip), Dario Saric (knee), and Cameron Johnson (knee) are all listed as probable. Tip-off for this one is set for 10:30 p.m ET from the Talking Stick Resort Arena. Sportsbooks list the Suns as 4.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233 in the latest Suns vs. Pelicans odds. Before you make any Suns vs. Pelicans picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Pelicans vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -4.5

Pelicans vs. Suns over-under: 233 points

Pelicans vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -181, New Orleans +155

NOP: The Pelicans rank third in pace of play and 23rd in defensive efficiency, which has yielded the second-most points per game against this season.

PHO: Ricky Rubio (doubtful - back) leads the Suns with 76 touches per game, which is 20 higher than the next-highest player. He and Aron Baynes (out - knee) rank first and fourth on the team in player efficiency rating.

The model is well aware that even without Rubio and Baynes, the Suns should be able to exploit New Orleans' leaky defense. The Pelicans play at the third-fastest pace in the NBA and have given up the second-most points per game to opponents. And while they've played well lately, the Pelicans have been a much worse team that Phoenix on the year.

The Suns are ranked significantly ahead of New Orleans in offensive and defensive efficiency, as well as point differential. New Orleans has been particularly bad when playing on the road, posting just a 1-5 record and a -7.1 average point differential.

Just because the New Orleans has struggled mightily when playing on the road, doesn't mean Phoenix is a lock to cover the Suns vs. Pelicans spread.

The model is well aware that these two teams are trending in opposite directions at the moment. New Orleans has momentum heading into Thursday's game, and while they are still missing several key pieces, the replacement options have stepped up in a big way. Rookie Jaxson Hayes has been the energy injection that this team needed.

He's started the past two games -- both wins -- and has given the Pels 19 points, 17 rebounds, and 6 blocks in those two contests. Nicolo Melli has provided instant offense off the bench with several other Pelicans hurt, averaging 13.3 points and knocking down threes at a 45 percent clip over the past three games.

