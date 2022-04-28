The top-seeded Phoenix Suns attempt to buck the trend of alternating wins and losses in their first-round series of the 2022 NBA playoffs when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans for Game 6 on Thursday. Phoenix, which could be without Devin Booker for a fourth straight contest due to a hamstring injury, took the opener and won Game 3 in New Orleans before taking a 3-2 lead in the series with a decisive 112-97 home victory on Tuesday. The Pelicans registered a 15-point victory at home in Game 4.

Tipoff at the Smoothie King Center is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Phoenix is a two-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 214.

Suns vs. Pelicans spread: Phoenix -2

Suns vs. Pelicans over-under: 214 points

Suns vs. Pelicans money line: Phoenix -135, New Orleans +115

PHO: The Suns are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 meetings with the Pelicans

NO: The Pelicans are 7-1 ATS in their last eight contests following an ATS loss



Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has won two of its three games without Booker in this series, posting a three-point road victory in Game 3 before defeating the Pelicans by 15 on Tuesday. Mikal Bridges came up with an enormous performance in that triumph, scoring a season-high 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting and blocking four shots in 47 minutes. The 25-year-old small forward, who was 4-for-4 from beyond the arc, averaged 13.8 points over the first four games of the series.

Chris Paul has registered a double-double in all five contests after his 22-point, 11-assist effort in Game 5. The 36-year-old point guard leads the league with an average of 12 assists per game. Paul and center Deandre Ayton both are averaging 20.2 points in the postseason.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Brandon Ingram averaged 22.7 points during the regular season but has elevated his game in the NBA playoffs 2022. The 24-year-old small forward leads New Orleans with an average of 28.2 points and has scored at least 30 in three of the first five contests of the series. Ingram finished with a team-high 22 points, five assists and five rebounds in Tuesday's setback.

Jonas Valanciunas finished in the top 10 in rebounding in 2021-22, ranking eighth with an average of 11.4. The 29-year-old Lithuanian center has been even better in this series, grabbing a league-high 15.6 boards per game. Valanciunas was third in the NBA during the regular season with 50 double-doubles and registered his fourth of the playoffs in Game 5 on Tuesday as he recorded 17 points and 14 rebounds.

How to make Suns vs. Pelicans picks

