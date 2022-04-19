The Phoenix Suns can take a commanding 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven first round 2022 NBA playoff series when they face the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 on Tuesday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns, who are the No. 1 seed in the West, won Game 1 on Sunday night, 110-99. They shot 53.8 percent from the field, once led by 23 points and never trailed in the game. Meanwhile New Orleans, which won two play-in games to earn the No. 8 seed, shot 37.9 percent in Game 1.

Tipoff for Game 2 is 10 p.m. ET. Phoenix is listed as a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over-under for total points scored is 221.5.

Suns vs. Pelicans spread: Phoenix -9.5

Suns vs. Pelicans over-under: 221.5 points

Suns vs. Pelicans money line: Phoenix -550, New Orleans +400

PHX: Chris Paul led the NBA in assists per game (10.8)

NO: Pelicans ranked third in the league in rebound percentage (51.8)



Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has dominated the series against New Orleans recently. The Suns have won nine of the last 11 meetings between the teams and five of the last six. The Pelicans' only victory over the last six games came over a Phoenix team that was playing the second game of a back-to-back.

In addition, Chris Paul was brilliant in Game 1. The veteran point guard had 30 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, made 12-of-16 shots and had a plus-minus of +20. It was just the fourth game in playoff history with at least 30 points, 10 assists and 75 percent of shots made. (Paul, Michael Jordan and LeBron James had the previous three.)

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans played relatively well on the interior in Game 1. The Pelicans outrebounded Phoenix 55-35. On the offensive boards, they held a 25-5 edge. Jonas Valanciunas had a game-high 25 rebounds, which was a franchise postseason record.

New Orleans can lean on CJ McCollum's playoff experience. The former Blazers guard has appeared in 58 postseason games, averaging 20.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, while shooting .437 from the floor, .384 from 3-point range and .770 from the free throw line. In Game 1 he had a team-high 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

How to make Suns vs. Pelicans picks

