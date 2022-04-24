The Phoenix Suns head into the Smoothie King Center and look to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday evening. The teams split the first two matchups before the Suns secured a 114-111 win in Game 3. Phoenix will be without guard Devin Booker due to a right hamstring strain.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET. Phoenix is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Suns vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 215. Before locking in any Pelicans vs. Suns picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the first full week of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 86-56 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Pelicans, and just revealed its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pelicans vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Pelicans spread: Phoenix -2.5

Suns vs. Pelicans over-under: 215 points

Suns vs. Pelicans money line: New Orleans +115, Phoenix -135

PHO: The Suns are 4-2 ATS in their last six games overall

NO: The Pelicans are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight-up loss

Why the Suns can cover



Guard Chris Paul has been outstanding in this series. Paul is a selfless and creative distributor and that has been on full display. The 12-time All-Star has consistently produced his own offense, especially with his jumper from mid-range. Paul is averaging 25 points, four rebounds and 12.7 assists per game. In Game 3, Paul amassed 28 points, 14 assists and four rebounds.

Forward Mikal Bridges is a legit defensive threat on the perimeter. Bridges has superb length and quickness to guard multiple positions on the floor. The Villanova product can also consistently knock down a jumper on the perimeter or put the ball on the deck to finish around the rim. The 2018 first-round pick is logging 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. In his last contest, Bridges recorded 17 points, two rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Center Jonas Valanciunas is a force on the offensive glass thanks to his great size and constant hustle. Valanciunas is feisty under the hoop and has a nice touch around the basket. The 2011 first-round pick is averaging 11.3 points and 16.3 rebounds per game. In Game 1, Valanciunas finished with 18 points and 25 rebounds.

Forward Brandon Ingram is an agile three-level scorer. He has the length and an array of moves to get a bucket against any defender. The Duke product has been able to consistently score all series long. He is averaging 29.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and five assists per game. Ingram has dropped 34-plus in back-to-back games. In the Game 2 win, the 2016 second overall pick racked up 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

How to make Pelicans vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the point total, projecting 229 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's Pelicans vs. Suns picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.