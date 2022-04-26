A pivotal Game 5 Western Conference duel involves the New Orleans Pelicans traveling to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans picked up a huge 118-103 win in Game 4 to even the series 2-2. Phoenix will look to regain momentum in front of their home crowd and take control of the series.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Phoenix is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 214.5.

Pelicans vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -6.5

Pelicans vs. Suns over-under: 214.5 points

Pelicans vs. Suns money line: New Orleans +220, Phoenix -270

NO: Pelicans are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 Conference Quarterfinals games

PHX: Over is 8-1 in Suns' last 9 playoff games as a favorite



Why the Suns can cover

Guard Chris Paul is a savvy veteran presence in the backcourt for Phoenix. He is an elite distributor with superb court vision. The 12-time All-Star can pile up steals and dominate in transition. Paul is also one of the best mid-range shooters in the NBA. The Wake Forest product is averaging 19.8 points, 12.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. In Game 3, Paul racked up 28 points and 14 assists.

Forward Cameron Johnson has been given more opportunities with guard Devin Booker (right hamstring strain) sidelined. Johnson has a long frame with the ability to shoot from the outside or put the ball on the deck. The North Carolina product is averaging 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and is shooting 35 percent from downtown. In his last contest, he dropped 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Guard CJ McCollum is an instinctive three-level scorer with a strong jumper. McCollum knows how to get open and gets his shot up in a hurry. The Lehigh product has excellent range and is a threat from 3-point land. McCollum also knows how to find the open man. He is averaging 24 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. In Game 3, he posted 30 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

Forward Brandon Ingram has been a force for New Orleans. Ingram is another ball-handler who consistently creates his own offense. The Duke product has a smooth jumper but can attack the lane and finish through contact. The 2016 second-overall pick is putting up 29.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. He's scored 30-plus in three straight games, including 30 points, four rebounds, and five assists in his last matchup.

How to make Pelicans vs. Suns picks

