Through 1 Quarter

The Phoenix Suns were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They are way out in front after one quarter with a 32-21 lead over the Detroit Pistons.

The Suns have enjoyed the tag-team combination of center JaVale McGee and point guard Chris Paul. The former has eight points in addition to two rebounds, while the latter has six points. Detroit hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to seven points or fewer.

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Phoenix

Current Records: Detroit 4-17; Phoenix 18-3

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at Footprint Center. The Suns are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Phoenix bagged a 104-96 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Phoenix's center Deandre Ayton was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Detroit and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday was not particularly close, with the Pistons falling 110-92. Detroit was down 83-62 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Jerami Grant had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting and five turnovers.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Phoenix's win lifted them to 18-3 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 4-17. If Phoenix want to win on Thursday, they will need to focus on stopping the Pistons' shooting guard Cade Cunningham, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and seven rebounds, and center Isaiah Stewart, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.67

Odds

The Suns are a big 12-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won ten out of their last 12 games against Phoenix.

Feb 05, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Detroit 92

Jan 08, 2021 - Detroit 110 vs. Phoenix 105

Feb 28, 2020 - Detroit 113 vs. Phoenix 111

Feb 05, 2020 - Detroit 116 vs. Phoenix 108

Mar 21, 2019 - Detroit 118 vs. Phoenix 98

Nov 25, 2018 - Detroit 118 vs. Phoenix 107

Mar 20, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. Phoenix 88

Nov 29, 2017 - Detroit 131 vs. Phoenix 107

Mar 19, 2017 - Detroit 112 vs. Phoenix 95

Nov 09, 2016 - Phoenix 107 vs. Detroit 100

Dec 02, 2015 - Detroit 127 vs. Phoenix 122

Nov 06, 2015 - Detroit 100 vs. Phoenix 92

Injury Report for Phoenix

Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)

Devin Booker: Out (Hamstring)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Detroit