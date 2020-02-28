Suns vs. Pistons: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Suns vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Phoenix
Current Records: Detroit 19-41; Phoenix 24-35
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns haven't won a game against the Detroit Pistons since Nov. 9 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Phoenix has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Detroit at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory.
Phoenix came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, falling 102-92. Shooting guard Devin Booker had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-19, 14-point finish.
Meanwhile, the Pistons received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 115-98 to the Denver Nuggets. Point guard Derrick Rose (20 points) and power forward Christian Wood (20 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won eight out of their last nine games against Phoenix.
- Feb 05, 2020 - Detroit 116 vs. Phoenix 108
- Mar 21, 2019 - Detroit 118 vs. Phoenix 98
- Nov 25, 2018 - Detroit 118 vs. Phoenix 107
- Mar 20, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. Phoenix 88
- Nov 29, 2017 - Detroit 131 vs. Phoenix 107
- Mar 19, 2017 - Detroit 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Nov 09, 2016 - Phoenix 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Dec 02, 2015 - Detroit 127 vs. Phoenix 122
- Nov 06, 2015 - Detroit 100 vs. Phoenix 92
