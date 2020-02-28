Suns vs. Pistons: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Phoenix

Current Records: Detroit 19-41; Phoenix 24-35

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns haven't won a game against the Detroit Pistons since Nov. 9 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Phoenix has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Detroit at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory.

Phoenix came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, falling 102-92. Shooting guard Devin Booker had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-19, 14-point finish.

Meanwhile, the Pistons received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 115-98 to the Denver Nuggets. Point guard Derrick Rose (20 points) and power forward Christian Wood (20 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last nine games against Phoenix.