Suns vs. Pistons odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 5 predictions from dialed-in model on 34-18 run

The Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons will square off in a cross-conference matchup on Wednesday in the Motor City. Both teams will be battling injury issues, with Phoenix set to be without Dario Saric (ankle), Tyler Johnson (knee), Cameron Johnson (quad), Ty Jerome (calf) and Aron Baynes (hip). On the Detroit side, the injuries are fewer but perhaps more impactful, with Blake Griffin (knee), Luke Kennard (knee) and Derrick Rose (hip) out of the lineup. Markieff Morris (illness) is questionable for the Pistons.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Sportsbooks list the Suns as 2.5-point road favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220 in the latest Suns vs. Pistons odds. Before you make any Pistons vs. Suns picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Suns vs. Pistons spread: Suns -2.5

Suns vs. Pistons over-under: 220 points

Suns vs. Pistons money line: Suns -144, Pistons +121

PHX: The Suns have failed to cover the spread in three straight games.

DET: The Pistons are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games.

Why the Suns can cover

The model knows that Phoenix isn't at full strength, but the Suns do have some edges to exploit against Detroit. The Suns do a fantastic job avoiding turnovers on the offensive end and, to further bolster their overall efficiency, Phoenix gets to the free throw line at a high rate. In addition, the Suns are the top-ranked team in the NBA when it comes to free throw percentage, knocking down 81.4 percent of their shots from the charity stripe.

On the defensive side, the Suns are one of the five best teams in the NBA at creating turnovers, which is an aspect that should come to light against the Pistons. Phoenix is also an above-average defensive rebounding team, allowing the Suns to close possessions and generally operate in an efficient manner, even away from home.

Why the Pistons can cover

Even so, Phoenix isn't a lock to cover the Suns vs. Pistons spread. The model knows that the Pistons aren't as potent without Rose, Griffin and Kennard, particularly on the offensive end. Still, Detroit is used to playing without its full lineup and, for the balance of the season, the Pistons are above-average in shooting efficiency, free throw generation and offensive rebounding.

Defensively, the Pistons are very good at keeping opponents away from the free throw line, which is a trait that is vital against Phoenix. Center Andre Drummond keys everything for the Pistons, averaging 17.5 points and 15.8 rebounds per game this season, and he'll need to put together a high-end effort in this spot.

How to make Suns vs. Pistons picks

