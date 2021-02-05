The Detroit Pistons will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 11-9 overall and 4-4 at home, while the Pistons are 5-16 overall and 1-9 on the road.

Phoenix is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 214. Before entering any Pistons vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Pistons spread: Suns -7.5

Suns vs. Pistons over-under: 214 points

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns lost 123-101 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Devin Booker (25 points) was the top scorer for Phoenix. The loss snapped a three-game Phoenix winning streak. Chris Paul scored only 10 points. The Suns were outscored 40-28 in the third quarter.

Phoenix missed 27 of 35 3-pointers against New Orleans. The Suns have lost their last eight matchups with the Pistons. Deandre Ayton has eight double-doubles in his last nine games. Jae Crowder (foot) is doubtful for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, Detroit lost to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, 117-105 on the road. Blake Griffin played for 29 minutes and scored 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting. Jerami Grant had 27 points to lead the Pistons. Detroit has lost three of its last four games. The Pistons missed 18 of 27 3-point attempts.

The Pistons won the first meeting between the teams on Jan. 8, 110-105 in overtime. Grant scored a career-high 31 points in that game. Wayne Ellington (calf) is questionable for Friday's game.

