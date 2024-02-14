The Phoenix Suns look to end their first half of the season with consecutive victories as they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The Suns (32-22) beat the Kings at home on Tuesday, 130-125, while the Pistons (8-45) fell last night at the Lakers, 125-111. Phoenix has won six straight games in the series, including a 120-106 victory in early November. The Suns are 23-30-1 against the spread, while the Pistons are 26-26-1 ATS in 2023-24.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns are favored by 13 points in the latest Suns vs. Pistons odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 234.5 points. Before entering any Pistons vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Pistons spread: Suns -13

Suns vs. Pistons over/under: 234.5 points

Suns vs. Pistons money line: Suns -891, Pistons +594

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit has shown life after it snapped its 28-game losing streak in December, though it has only won six of its last 22 games. While this team is bound for the top of the NBA Draft lottery, it is still capable of giving teams fits on any given night. The team is led by guard Cade Cunningham and center Jalen Duren as well as rookie forward Ausar Thompson.

Cunningham leads the team, scoring 22.1 points per game and dishing out 7.4 assists nightly. Duren has been a force in the middle, scoring 14.2 points and grabbing 12.1 rebounds nightly. Thompson's playing time has wavered, but with the Pistons having moved a few pieces at the trade deadline, he should see much more time going forward. In six February games, the rookie is averaging nearly 28 minutes played, with 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Detroit will look to make coach Monty Williams' Phoenix homecoming a happy one, as the former Suns coach will be honored with a video tribute tonight.

Why the Suns can cover

Star guard Bradley Beal left last night's game with a hamstring injury and is out for tonight's contest against the Pistons. In his absence, the Suns rallied behind fellow stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to come from a small halftime deficit to defeat Pacific Division rival, Sacramento. Durant led the team with 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Booker added 25 points and nine assists.

In Beal's absence, guard Eric Gordon rose to the occasion versus the Kings, scoring 23 points on 8 of 17 shooting. New acquisition, forward Royce O'Neale played 30 minutes, scoring nine points including a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute to pad Phoenix's tenuous lead. Without Beal, Phoenix's role players will once again have to play a lot more and hope to send the Suns into the All-Star Break with another victory.

