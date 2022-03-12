Through 2 Quarters

Although the Toronto Raptors were the underdogs at tipoff, they've since taken control of the game. Either squad is in a position to win, but they lead against the Phoenix Suns 56-52.

Toronto has been riding high on the performance of shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who has 18 points in addition to four boards. Phoenix has been relying on point guard Cameron Payne, who has 15 points and three assists along with three rebounds, and center Deandre Ayton, who has 12 points and two assists in addition to two boards. A double-double would be Payne's third in a row.

This is the first time the Suns have been down going into the third quarter in the past seven games.

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Phoenix

Current Records: Toronto 35-30; Phoenix 53-13

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Footprint Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Miami Heat typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Phoenix proved too difficult a challenge. The Suns were the clear victors by a 111-90 margin over Miami. The score was close at the half, but Phoenix pulled away in the second half with 54 points. Their shooting guard Devin Booker did his thing and had 23 points and nine assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Toronto and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Toronto wrapped it up with a 119-104 win on the road. It was another big night for the Raptors' point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 26 points along with six boards.

The Suns are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Heat Jan. 8 easily too and instead slipped up with a 123-100. In other words, don't count Toronto out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $115.00

Odds

The Suns are a 5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won seven out of their last 13 games against Phoenix.

Jan 11, 2022 - Phoenix 99 vs. Toronto 95

Mar 26, 2021 - Phoenix 104 vs. Toronto 100

Jan 06, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. Toronto 115

Mar 03, 2020 - Toronto 123 vs. Phoenix 114

Feb 21, 2020 - Toronto 118 vs. Phoenix 101

Jan 17, 2019 - Toronto 111 vs. Phoenix 109

Nov 02, 2018 - Toronto 107 vs. Phoenix 98

Dec 13, 2017 - Toronto 115 vs. Phoenix 109

Dec 05, 2017 - Toronto 126 vs. Phoenix 113

Jan 22, 2017 - Phoenix 115 vs. Toronto 103

Dec 29, 2016 - Phoenix 99 vs. Toronto 91

Feb 02, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Phoenix 97

Nov 29, 2015 - Phoenix 107 vs. Toronto 102

Injury Report for Phoenix

Cameron Johnson: Out (Quadriceps)

Chris Paul: Out (Thumb)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Toronto