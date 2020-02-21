Suns vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 21 predictions from proven projection model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at the Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 40-15 overall and 21-7 at home, while Phoenix is 22-33 overall and 10-15 on the road. The Raptors have won 15 of their last 16 games. The Suns, meanwhile, have lost six of their past eight. Toronto is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Raptors vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 228.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 18 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Suns:

Raptors vs. Suns spread: Toronto -7.5

Raptors vs. Suns over-under: 228.5 points

Raptors vs. Suns money line: Toronto -328, Phoenix +263

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors came up short against the Brooklyn Nets last Wednesday, losing 101-91. Serge Ibaka shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points and nine boards. The loss ended a franchise-record 15-game winning streak for Toronto.

The Raptors have won the first two games against the Suns this season and four in a row overall. When the two teams previously met in January, Phoenix and Toronto were neck-and-neck, but Phoenix came up empty-handed in a 111-109 loss. However, Toronto is 0-5 against the spread in its last five home games against the Suns.

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 112-106 last week. Devin Booker filled up the stat sheet, picking up 27 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds. For the season, Booker is averaging 26.4 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

In addition, Phoenix has fared extremely well against the spread when playing against the Raptors. In fact, the Suns are 10-0 against the spread in their last 10 meetings against Toronto.

How to make Raptors vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Suns vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.