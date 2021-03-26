The Phoenix Suns will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 18-26 overall and 9-10 at home, while the Suns are 29-14 overall and 14-6 on the road. The Suns stopped a six-game Raptors winning streak in the series between the teams with a 123-115 win on Jan. 6.

Raptors vs. Suns spread: Raptors +3.5

Raptors vs. Suns over-under: 224 points

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors made easy work of the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday in a 135-111 victory. Pascal Siakam had 27 points and six assists along with eight boards. Toronto snapped a nine-game losing streak with the victory. It was the Raptors' longest losing streak since 2011.

Toronto opened up a 24-point lead in the first half. OG Anunoby scored 18 of his 23 points before halftime. Norman Powell scored 22 points in his last game with Toronto before he was traded to Portland on Thursday.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix lost to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, 112-111. Devin Booker had 25 points and seven assists in addition to seven rebounds. The Suns failed in their bid to win a fourth consecutive game. The Magic hit a winning layup with 6.4 seconds remaining.

The loss at Orlando ended Phoenix's seven-game road winning streak, its longest since the 2006-07 season. The Suns' 14 road wins are the second most in the league. The Phoenix bench was outscored 37-20 on Wednesday.

