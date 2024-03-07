The Toronto Raptors will visit the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is 36-26 overall and 20-13 at home, while Toronto is 23-39 overall and 10-20 on the road. The Suns are currently the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, while the Raptors are the No. 12 seed in the East and are five games out of a spot in the NBA play-in tournament.

Toronto won 112-105 as a 3.5-point underdog at home in the previous encounter this season and has won/covered six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. Phoenix is favored by 10 points in the latest Suns vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 232.5 points.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Raptors vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Raptors spread: Suns -10

Suns vs. Raptors over/under: 232.5 points

Suns vs. Raptors money line: Suns: -505, Raptors: +375

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors took a serious blow against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, falling 139-98. Immanuel Quickley had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the loss, and Toronto held all five New Orleans starters to 17 points or fewer but allowed Trey Murphy III to drop 34 points off the bench.

Murphy hit 10 3-pointers, and New Orleans shot a staggering 24-of-49 from beyond the arc as a team. Meanwhile, the Raptors shot just 38.7% from the floor and 29.5% from the 3-point line. They rank 23rd in the NBA this season in defensive rating (118.0) and 22nd in offensive rating (114.1). Toronto enters tonight's matchup shorthanded without Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger) and Bruce Brown (knee).

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, the Suns walked away with a 117-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen both had big nights for the Suns. Durant scored 35 points while posting eight rebounds and five assists, while Allen went 8 for 12 from the 3-point line to finish with 28 points and four assists.

Devin Booker was unable to play because of an ankle injury that he suffered on Saturday against the Rockets, but X-rays were negative and Booker shouldn't be impacted long-term. However, he won't be able to play again on Thursday, and the Suns will have 27.5 points, 6.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds to replace.

How to make Suns vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under.

Who wins Raptors vs. Suns?