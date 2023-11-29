Winners of seven straight games, the Phoenix Suns look to keep their streak alive as they take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. The Suns (11-6) enter off a dramatic 116-113 victory over the Knicks on Sunday, while the Raptors (8-10) fell last night to the Nets, 115-103. Both teams won on their home floors last season, Toronto 113-104 and Phoenix 114-106. Phoenix is 9-7-1 against the spread, while Toronto is 10-8 ATS in 2023.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Phoenix is a 3-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Raptors odds according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 226.5 points.

Raptors vs. Suns spread: Suns -3

Raptors vs. Suns over/under: 226.5 points

Raptors vs. Suns money line: Suns -148, Raptors +125

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is 2-0 on its current three-game road trip despite missing superstars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Guard Devin Booker is leading the charge, scoring 40 points in Memphis on Friday and 28 in New York on Sunday, including a game winning three-pointer in the final seconds to secure the victory. Playing more of a distributor role than in previous seasons, Booker is averaging 29.4 points, 8.9 assists, and 5.4 rebounds, proving he's among the NBA's elite players.

With Durant (foot) questionable for tonight's game, and Beal (back) still out, other Suns will have to continue to pick up the slack. Guard Eric Gordon has scored 20 and 25 points in his last two games, while reserve guard Jordan Goodwin has scored 14 points in each of the team's two road victories. The Suns face an uphill battle likely without two of their best players, but Booker and company certainly seem capable of beating a middle-of-the-road Raptors team on Wednesday night. See which team to pick here.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has lost two straight road games but returns home tonight in an effort to break its losing ways. The Raptors lost by double-digits on Tuesday night to the Nets though the game was tight until the final minutes when Brooklyn pulled away. Toronto has a balanced scoring attack with six players averaging double figures.

Forwards Pascal Siakam (19.8 points per game) and Scottie Barnes (18.9 PPG) lead the team with guards Dennis Schroder (16.6 PPG), OG Anunoby (15.1 PPG), and Gary Trent Jr. (11.3 PPG) contributing to the team's offensive success. Center Jakob Poeltl is averaging 11.0 PPG and ranks second on the team with 8.6 rebounds nightly (Barnes leads Toronto with 9.2 rebounds per game). Back in front of their home crowd and facing a depleted Suns team, the Raptors should keep this one close tonight, if not seriously contend for the victory. See which team to pick here.

