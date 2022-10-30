Who's Playing

Houston @ Phoenix

Current Records: Houston 1-5; Phoenix 4-1

What to Know

The Houston Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.83 points per matchup before their game Sunday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Phoenix and are hoping to record their first victory since Dec. 21 of 2019.

The contest between Houston and the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 125-111 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Jalen Green had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes with 4-for-19 shooting.

Meanwhile, Phoenix had enough points to win and then some against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday, taking their game 124-111. Phoenix's small forward Mikal Bridges looked sharp as he had 27 points along with three blocks.

The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Friday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Houston is now 1-5 while the Suns sit at 4-1. Phoenix is 2-1 after wins this season, and Houston is 1-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Suns are a big 12-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.