Who's Playing
Houston @ Phoenix
Current Records: Houston 1-5; Phoenix 4-1
What to Know
The Houston Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.83 points per matchup before their game Sunday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Phoenix and are hoping to record their first victory since Dec. 21 of 2019.
The contest between Houston and the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 125-111 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Jalen Green had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes with 4-for-19 shooting.
Meanwhile, Phoenix had enough points to win and then some against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday, taking their game 124-111. Phoenix's small forward Mikal Bridges looked sharp as he had 27 points along with three blocks.
The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Friday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Houston is now 1-5 while the Suns sit at 4-1. Phoenix is 2-1 after wins this season, and Houston is 1-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Suns are a big 12-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 16, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Houston 112
- Feb 16, 2022 - Phoenix 124 vs. Houston 121
- Nov 14, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. Houston 89
- Nov 04, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. Houston 111
- Apr 12, 2021 - Phoenix 126 vs. Houston 120
- Apr 05, 2021 - Phoenix 133 vs. Houston 130
- Jan 20, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Houston 103
- Feb 07, 2020 - Phoenix 127 vs. Houston 91
- Dec 21, 2019 - Houston 139 vs. Phoenix 125
- Dec 07, 2019 - Houston 115 vs. Phoenix 109
- Apr 07, 2019 - Houston 149 vs. Phoenix 113
- Mar 15, 2019 - Houston 108 vs. Phoenix 102
- Feb 04, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 30, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jan 28, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Phoenix 102
- Jan 12, 2018 - Houston 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Nov 16, 2017 - Houston 142 vs. Phoenix 116
- Apr 02, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Phoenix 116
- Feb 11, 2017 - Houston 133 vs. Phoenix 102
- Dec 26, 2016 - Houston 131 vs. Phoenix 115
- Dec 21, 2016 - Houston 125 vs. Phoenix 111
- Apr 07, 2016 - Phoenix 124 vs. Houston 115
- Feb 19, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Phoenix 100
- Feb 04, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Phoenix 105