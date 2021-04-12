The Houston Rockets will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 37-15 overall and 20-8 at home, while the Rockets are 14-39 overall and 7-20 on the road. The Suns have won the last three games between the teams.

Phoenix is favored by 12 points in the latest Suns vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 229.

Suns vs. Rockets spread: Suns -12

Suns vs. Rockets over-under: 229 points

Suns vs. Rockets money line: Phoenix -900, Houston +600



What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns demolished the Washington Wizards on Saturday, 134-106. By the end of the third quarter, Phoenix had established a 101-79 advantage. Phoenix scored 44 points in the second quarter, the most it has scored in any quarter this season. The Suns totaled 36 assists while committing three turnovers. The latter statistic tied a franchise record. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, since turnovers first became a stat in 1970-71, the 36 assists were the most ever by a team that totaled three or less turnovers.

Devin Booker had 27 points and six assists in addition to six boards on Saturday. The Suns have won seven of their last eight games. Abdel Nader will miss his 12th game with knee soreness on Monday.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, the Rockets lost 125-109 to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Kevin Porter Jr. played for 33 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting. Houston has lost nine of its past 11 games. John Wall had 30 points and seven assists.

Kelly Olynyk double-doubled on 18 points and 11 rebounds on Saturday. Houston has only been able to knock down 44.0 percent of its shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Sterling Brown (knee) and Danuel House Jr. (ankle) are out for Monday's game.

