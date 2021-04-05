The Phoenix Suns will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Toyota Center. Houston is 13-36 overall and 6-18 at home, while the Suns are 34-14 overall and 16-6 on the road. The Suns won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 20, 109-103.

Phoenix is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Suns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.

Rockets vs. Suns spread: Rockets +14.5

Rockets vs. Suns over-under: 222 points

Rockets vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -1200, Houston +750



What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, 122-115. Kevin Porter Jr. turned the ball over eight times en route to a 12-point finish. Houston has lost four straight games and six of seven. The Rockets had 17 turnovers in the loss to the Pelicans.

Kelly Olynyk had a season-high 26 points on Sunday. Houston has only been able to knock down 43.8 percent of its shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. John Wall (knee) will miss his fourth consecutive game on Monday. Danuel House (ankle) will also be out.

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix rolled to a 140-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. The Suns outscored the Thunder 43-13 in the first quarter, recording the largest single quarter advantage in franchise history. Chris Paul posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 assists along with five rebounds, and Devin Booker had 32 points and five assists. Phoenix has won five consecutive games, and the Suns are on their third consecutive winning streak of five-plus games this season,

The Suns are at 20 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2009-10 season. Phoenix has the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.0. Frank Kaminsky (health and safety protocols) and Abdel Nader (knee) are out for Monday's game.

