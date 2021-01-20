The Phoenix Suns visit the Houston Rockets in a Western Conference clash on Wednesday night. This is the first tilt between the two teams this season, with the Toyota Center hosting the proceedings. Phoenix is 7-5 on the season, though the Suns lost their last contest to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Houston is 4-8 overall with four losses in the last five games, and the Rockets will be missing John Wall (knee) for Wednesday's contest.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET in Houston. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Suns as 5.5-point road favorites in the latest Suns vs. Rockets odds. The over-under for total points expected is set at 219.

Suns vs. Rockets spread: Suns -5.5

Suns vs. Rockets over-under: 219 points

Suns vs. Rockets money line: Suns -220, Rockets +190

PHX: The Suns are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

HOU: The Rockets are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Suns can cover



Phoenix is a strong club on both offense and defense, matching up well with Houston. The Suns rank in the top-10 of the NBA in offensive efficiency, averaging 111.7 points per 100 possessions, and Phoenix lands in the top eight of the league in true shooting percentage (58.2 percent) and turnover rate (13.3 percent). Devin Booker and Chris Paul put pressure on opposing backcourts, with Deandre Ayton averaging a double-double in the middle. The Suns should also be able to generate second-chance opportunities against a Houston defense that ranks dead-last in defensive rebound rate at 70.3 percent.

Defensively, the Suns allow only 108.8 points per 100 possessions, and the Rockets are a below-average offense statistically. Phoenix should close possessions effectively, leaning on a top-eight defensive rebound rate (74.8 percent) in the NBA this season.

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston is in the midst of an organizational change after the James Harden trade, and Wall is out for this game, removing a talented piece from the equation. Still, the Rockets have a two-headed monster offensively in Victor Oladipo and Christian Wood that should challenge the Suns. Oladipo produced 32 points, nine assists and five rebounds in his Rockets debut over the weekend, and he is a star-level player dating back to Indiana.

Wood is averaging 23.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game this season, breaking out after arriving from Detroit. The Rockets are a top-10 team in free throw rate and shooting efficiency offensively, with above-average marks in shooting efficiency allowed and turnover creation rate on the defensive side of the floor.

