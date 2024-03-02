We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on schedule as the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Footprint Center. Phoenix is 35-24 overall and 20-11 at home, while Houston is 25-34 overall and 5-24 on the road. It's the second matchup in three days for these teams after Phoenix won 110-105 on Thursday. Steven Adams (knee) and Tari Eason (leg) are out for Houston. Phoenix lists Bradley Beal (hamstring) as probable, Eric Gordon (groin) as questionable, Nassir Little (knee) as doubtful and Damion Lee (knee) as out.

Suns vs. Rockets spread: Suns -9.5

Suns vs. Rockets over/under: 232 points

Suns vs. Rockets money line: Suns -427, Rockets +329

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix got a big night from Devin Booker on Thursday to claim the first matchup. He scored 35 points and shot 6 of 11 from 3-point range, while also adding seven rebounds and three assists. Kevin Durant had 24 points and Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double with 16 points and 13 boards.

Phoenix has also been extremely tough at home recently, winning nine straight and covering in five of their last six at Footprint Center.

Why the Rockets can cover

Phoenix won but Houston covered on Thursday, keeping it within the 8.5-point spread. Jalen Green had 34 points, while Fred VanVleet added 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. The Suns haven't been a great team to bet on this season, as they are just 25-33-1 ATS overall.

Houston, meanwhile, is slightly above .500 ATS (29-28-2) and the Rockets have covered in two out of the three games these teams have played this season.

