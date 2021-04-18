Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Phoenix

Current Records: San Antonio 26-28; Phoenix 40-15

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET April 17 at PHX Arena. Phoenix will be strutting in after a win while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

San Antonio was just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 107-106 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Small forward DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, the Suns beat the Sacramento Kings 122-114 this past Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was center Deandre Ayton, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 boards.

San Antonio have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12 point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 16-7-1 ATS in away games but only 28-25-1 all in all.

It was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 103-99 to Phoenix when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Can the Spurs avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 12-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.

Jan 24, 2020 - Phoenix 103 vs. San Antonio 99

Jan 20, 2020 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 118

Dec 14, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Phoenix 119

Jan 29, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. Phoenix 124

Dec 11, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Phoenix 86

Nov 14, 2018 - Phoenix 116 vs. San Antonio 96

Oct 31, 2018 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 90

Feb 07, 2018 - San Antonio 129 vs. Phoenix 81

Jan 05, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Phoenix 89

Dec 09, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Phoenix 101

Nov 05, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 95

Jan 14, 2017 - Phoenix 108 vs. San Antonio 105

Dec 28, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Phoenix 98

Dec 15, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Phoenix 92

Feb 21, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Phoenix 111

Jan 21, 2016 - San Antonio 117 vs. Phoenix 89

Dec 30, 2015 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 79

Nov 23, 2015 - San Antonio 98 vs. Phoenix 84

Injury Report for Phoenix

Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for San Antonio