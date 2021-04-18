Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Phoenix
Current Records: San Antonio 26-28; Phoenix 40-15
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET April 17 at PHX Arena. Phoenix will be strutting in after a win while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a defeat.
San Antonio was just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 107-106 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Small forward DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten dimes.
Meanwhile, the Suns beat the Sacramento Kings 122-114 this past Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was center Deandre Ayton, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 boards.
San Antonio have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12 point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 16-7-1 ATS in away games but only 28-25-1 all in all.
It was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 103-99 to Phoenix when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Can the Spurs avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a big 12-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 24, 2020 - Phoenix 103 vs. San Antonio 99
- Jan 20, 2020 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 118
- Dec 14, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Phoenix 119
- Jan 29, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. Phoenix 124
- Dec 11, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Phoenix 86
- Nov 14, 2018 - Phoenix 116 vs. San Antonio 96
- Oct 31, 2018 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 90
- Feb 07, 2018 - San Antonio 129 vs. Phoenix 81
- Jan 05, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 09, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 05, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 14, 2017 - Phoenix 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 28, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 15, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Phoenix 92
- Feb 21, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 21, 2016 - San Antonio 117 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 30, 2015 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 79
- Nov 23, 2015 - San Antonio 98 vs. Phoenix 84
Injury Report for Phoenix
- Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)
Injury Report for San Antonio
- DeMar DeRozan: Out (Rest)
- Patty Mills: Out (Rest)
- Trey Lyles: Out (Ankle)
- Jakob Poeltl: Out (Rest)