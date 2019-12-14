Suns vs. Spurs live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Phoenix

Current Records: San Antonio 9-15; Phoenix 11-13

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.5 points per matchup in their matchup on Saturday. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 5 p.m. ET at Mexico City Arena. If the contest is anything like the Spurs' 126-124 victory from the last time they met January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Spurs lost to Cleveland 117-109. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for the Spurs to swallow was that they had been favored by 11.5 points coming into the game.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 51-51 at halftime, but Phoenix was not quite the Memphis Grizzlies' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Phoenix came up short against Memphis, falling 115-108. PF Dario Saric had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spurs enter the contest with only 19.2 fouls per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Suns rank first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 24.6 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Mexico City Arena -- Mexico City,

Mexico City Arena -- Mexico City, TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.