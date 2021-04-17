The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 40-15 overall and 23-8 at home, while the Spurs are 26-28 overall and 14-10 on the road. The Spurs won two of the three games between the teams last season.

Suns vs. Spurs spread: Suns -9.5

Suns vs. Spurs over-under: 227 points

Suns vs. Spurs money line: Phoenix -550, San Antonio +425



What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix netted a 122-114 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Deandre Ayton posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. He scored 10 of the team's final 14 points. The Suns are 1.5 games behind the top spot in the Western Conference. Phoenix has won 10 consecutive home games, the team's longest such streak since the span of two seasons from March to December of 2009.

Chris Paul has 40 assists and one turnover in his last four games, the most assists with one or less turnover by any NBA player since 2001. Phoenix ranks second in the league in assists per game (27.3). Cameron Johnson (nasal fracture) will be available for Saturday's game.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio lost a tight decision on Friday, 107-106 to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Spurs missed three shots on their final possession. DeMar DeRozan dropped a double-double on 26 points and 10 assists. The Spurs have a two-game lead for the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Dejounte Murray triple-doubled for the third time this season with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists on Friday. The Spurs have lost seven of their last nine games. Trey Lyles (ankle) missed Friday's game. He last played on March 24.

