The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is 43-35 overall and 26-12 at home, while the Spurs are 20-58 overall and 7-32 on the road. The Suns appear to be locked into the No. 4 seed in the West barring complete calamity, while San Antonio currently owns the third-worst record in the NBA.

The Suns have won nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Spurs but are just 5-4-1 against the spread during that span. With six players listed on the San Antonio injury report, Phoenix is favored by 19 points in the latest Suns vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 236.5.

Suns vs. Spurs spread: Suns -19

Suns vs. Spurs over/under: 236.5 points

Suns vs. Spurs money line: Phoenix -2000, San Antonio +1050

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-118 on Sunday. The Suns' power forward Kevin Durant had 35 points and five assists in addition to five boards. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton both posted double-doubles in the win, with Booker scoring 22 points and dishing out 10 assists while Ayton had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the fifth win in a row for Phoenix to help earn home-court advantage in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, and the Suns are now a perfect 6-0 with Durant in their lineup. The 13-time NBA All-Star is shooting a staggering 60.4% from the floor and 51.9% from the 3-point line with Phoenix.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but San Antonio ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Sunday with a 142-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings. San Antonio's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Tre Jones, who dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, and small forward Doug McDermott, who had 30 points.

Julian Champagnie also had 26 points in a reserve role, and San Antonio received a whopping 78 points from its bench. With top scorer Keldon Johnson (knee) doubtful, and second-leading scorer Devin Vassell (foot) out, Gregg Popovich's squad will need the role players to step up once again.

