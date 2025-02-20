The San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns look to start their playoff pushes successfully as they match up on Thursday night. San Antonio (23-29) lost three of their last four games heading into the All-Star break. Phoenix (26-28) ended the first half on a 1-6 slide and looks to get off to a fast start to appease a disappointed fan base. The teams have met once this year, a 104-93 Suns victory at home in early December. Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is listed as doubtful with an illness.

Tipoff from the Moody Center in Austin is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. Phoenix is listed as a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Suns odds and the over/under is 237 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Suns:

Spurs vs. Suns spread: Suns -2.5

Spurs vs. Suns over/under: 237 points

Spurs vs. Suns money line: San Antonio +108, Phoenix -123

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix still features two of the best players in the NBA Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Durant leads the team averaging 27.3 points per game, but has missed 13 games already this season. For the Suns to make a serious playoff run, he needs to remain healthy and play at a high level to lead the team's success. Booker is averaging 26.2 points and 6.7 assists, having arguably been the team's best player throughout the season.

If Bradley Beal can return effectively and stay healthy, it would be a huge boost for Phoenix over the season's last 28 games. Beal has only played in 37 games but is averaging 17.3 points per contest. The Suns can also use a big second half from new center Nick Richards, who was acquired from Charlotte in January. In 14 games in Phoenix, Richards has posted five double-doubles and is averaging 8.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

Seven Spurs players are averaging in double-digit points per game, including Devin Vassell (15.9), rookie Stephon Castle (12.9), Harrison Barnes (11.9), Jeremy Sochan (11.7), and Keldon Johnson (11.5). Additionally, forward Julian Champagnie averages 9.9 points per game, showing off the balance the San Antonio offensive attack displays. Castle is the current betting favorite for Rookie of the Year and scored 16 points against Phoenix in their only meeting earlier this year.

Guard De'Aaron Fox also gives San Antonio's offense an explosive playmaker. Fox is averaging 24.6 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game this season. He's knocking down 47.1% of his field goals and has scored 23 or more points in four of his five games with San Antonio. See which team to pick here.

