Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Phoenix

Current Records: Oklahoma City 28-30; Phoenix 32-28

What to Know

This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.31 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Footprint Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Thunder fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Utah Jazz on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-119. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 39 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers last week, falling 116-107. Phoenix's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Josh Okogie, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and five boards.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 24-8 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Thunder are now 28-30 while Phoenix sits at 32-28. Oklahoma City is 15-14 after losses this season, Phoenix 13-14.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Odds

The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.