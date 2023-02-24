Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Phoenix
Current Records: Oklahoma City 28-30; Phoenix 32-28
What to Know
This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.31 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Footprint Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Thunder fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Utah Jazz on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-119. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 39 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers last week, falling 116-107. Phoenix's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Josh Okogie, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and five boards.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 24-8 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Thunder are now 28-30 while Phoenix sits at 32-28. Oklahoma City is 15-14 after losses this season, Phoenix 13-14.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.
- Apr 03, 2022 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Phoenix 96
- Feb 24, 2022 - Phoenix 124 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Dec 29, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. Oklahoma City 97
- Dec 23, 2021 - Phoenix 113 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- May 02, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Apr 02, 2021 - Phoenix 140 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Jan 27, 2021 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Phoenix 97
- Aug 10, 2020 - Phoenix 128 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Jan 31, 2020 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Phoenix 107
- Dec 20, 2019 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Phoenix 108
- Dec 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Phoenix 102
- Nov 17, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Phoenix 100
- Nov 12, 2018 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Phoenix 101
- Oct 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 08, 2018 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Phoenix 87
- Mar 02, 2018 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Phoenix 116
- Jan 07, 2018 - Phoenix 114 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Apr 07, 2017 - Phoenix 120 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 03, 2017 - Phoenix 118 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Dec 17, 2016 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Phoenix 101
- Oct 28, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Phoenix 110
- Feb 08, 2016 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 31, 2015 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Phoenix 106
- Nov 08, 2015 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Phoenix 103